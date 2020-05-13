Sections
Home / Cities / Out-of-work auto drivers in Thane district seek aid from CM

Out-of-work auto drivers in Thane district seek aid from CM

The Thane city rickshaw taxi union has written a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, asking for financial support. Around 75,000 autorickshaw drivers in Thane district are without work for...

Updated: May 13, 2020 21:43 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

The Thane city rickshaw taxi union has written a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, asking for financial support.

Around 75,000 autorickshaw drivers in Thane district are without work for almost two months now. They have exhausted their resources and are finding it difficult to make ends meet.

The Thane, Kalyan and Dombivli auto union has around 75,000 auto drivers, of these, around 12,000 have left the city for their hometown. “People are left with no option but to go to their village, where they will at least get food. Some auto drivers have left the city in their vehicles,” said Vinayak Surve, president, Thane city rickshaw taxi union.

“We do not have any earnings for the past two months. We have exhausted our savings and have loans to repay. Many have only one meal a day,” said Surve



They have written to the Chief Minister’s Office to provide each auto driver’s family with at least ₹10,000 to survive the lockdown. “There are some social organisations that are providing groceries or meals but many haven’t got these. Every year, we had been paying around ₹20,000 for various taxes. The government can at least give ₹10,000 per family,” added Surve.

Many have taken loans, which are adding to their burden.

“Many have taken loans not only from banks but also from private financial organisations, that keep asking for payment. Even after the lockdown is lifted, we will have to spend at least ₹4,000 in repairing our vehicles,” said Kalu Komaskar, president of Dombivli rickshaw union.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
May 13, 2020 21:22 IST
Railways allows issue of tickets to wait-listed passengers, may run more trains
May 13, 2020 22:56 IST
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
May 13, 2020 19:39 IST
‘First state to work on this’: Facing flak for Covid handling, Mamata looks for a turnaround
May 13, 2020 21:00 IST

latest news

Centre must announce direct cash transfer to poor: Ashok Gehlot
May 13, 2020 23:00 IST
Kalyan records two Covid deaths
May 13, 2020 22:57 IST
India’s jute production records loss of Rs 1250 cr; mills may demand relief from Centre
May 13, 2020 22:51 IST
Karnataka governor has returned contentious APMC amendment ordinance,claim officials
May 13, 2020 22:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.