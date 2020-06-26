Outside containment zones report more cases than inside limits

Pune The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) was the first civic body in the country to declare the entire city as a containment zone to check the spread of Sars-CoV-2 virus which causes Covid-19 (coronavirus). The number of positive cases reported lately from micro containment zones is almost the same as from non-containment areas.

The positive cases reported from city’s 73 micro containment zones is 45.9% and the rest are coming from outside containment limits, according to PMC health department.

With more cases reported from outside containment zones, the civic administration is taking steps to bring down the numbers.

The civic body in May announced its first list of containment zones which included restricting people movement in the three kilometres radius around the area where a positive case is reported and sealing not only the building where the resident is found positive.

While the number of containment zones has gone up from 69 zones comprising 9.81 square kilometres as of May 3 to 73 zones comprising 6.64 sq kms as of June 17, the difference in cases between containment zones and non-containment zones has reduced.

On May 3, when the zones were first declared almost 74.6% of Covid-19 cases were reported from containment zones and 25.3% from outside these zones with a difference of 49.3% in number of cases.

On June 17, the difference in cases from containment zones and outside its limits reduced to 8.2% cases, with 45.9% cases reported from inside the zones and remaining 54.1% from outside containment limits.

Shekhar Gaikwad, PMC commissioner said, “Containment areas are vibrant and so now we will review these zones not every 15 days as earlier but every Monday and Thursday. Many may get added during this exercise. The municipal commissioner has been given the discretionary powers to decide on whether to declare an entire society complex as a containment zone or just one particular building. The radius of the containment zones are definitely shrinking so as to avoid any inconvenience to someone who might have never come in contact with a positive person. We place barricades and other such blockages to avoid physical movement of residents which is only allowed for using toilet or for essential services.”

Dr Abhijit More, who is working with Jan Aarogya Abhiyan, an NGO that works for public health, said, “The fact that more cases are coming up from outside restricted zones shows that more aggressive contact tracing and isolation of possible contacts is needed. By barricading a particular location, the civic body is only restricting the movement of those living in that place, but what about a person who might be living outside the zone but had come in contact a few days ago? He is also a potential carrier. At least 100 contacts could have been traced in the beginning which did not happen and so now even areas like Aundh and Kothrud which did not report any cases are reporting multiple cases rapidly.”