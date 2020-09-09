Over 1k fined for Covid norm violations so far: NDMC

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday said it has issued over 1,000 fines for violations of Covid-19 norms, including for not wearing face masks and spitting in public places over the past two months.

The civic body, which administers the Lutyens’ Delhi area, has been running a drive against Covid-19 norm violations under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

“We have issued 991 fines for not wearing face masks, and 17 for spitting in public places between July 2 and till date. An enforcement team is on the ground to keep a vigil in public parks, markets and roadsides,” an NDMC spokesperson said.

The civic body on Wednesday also conducted an awareness drive in Nehru Park and Lodhi Garden along with the help of the Delhi Police on the precautions to be taken when stepping out.