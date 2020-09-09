Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Over 1k fined for Covid norm violations so far: NDMC

Over 1k fined for Covid norm violations so far: NDMC

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday said it has issued over 1,000 fines for violations of Covid-19 norms, including for not wearing face masks and...

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 22:06 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday said it has issued over 1,000 fines for violations of Covid-19 norms, including for not wearing face masks and spitting in public places over the past two months.

The civic body, which administers the Lutyens’ Delhi area, has been running a drive against Covid-19 norm violations under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

“We have issued 991 fines for not wearing face masks, and 17 for spitting in public places between July 2 and till date. An enforcement team is on the ground to keep a vigil in public parks, markets and roadsides,” an NDMC spokesperson said.

The civic body on Wednesday also conducted an awareness drive in Nehru Park and Lodhi Garden along with the help of the Delhi Police on the precautions to be taken when stepping out.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Strategic Paris-Delhi-Canberra axis gets off to a flying start amid China tension
Sep 09, 2020 22:39 IST
To enhance combat potential, IAF to formally induct Rafale jets in Ambala tomorrow
Sep 09, 2020 22:31 IST
Rhea Chakraborty retracts confession in drugs case, says she was forced by NCB
Sep 09, 2020 21:15 IST
Missing Pak official who ‘helped’ in report on top general returns
Sep 09, 2020 20:27 IST

latest news

Blue and Pink lines open, many face trouble in recharging travel cards at station counters
Sep 09, 2020 23:29 IST
Increased warming closing in on limit agreed upon, says UN report
Sep 09, 2020 23:29 IST
Over 45K applied for quarantine exemption at Delhi airport, 27K allowed
Sep 09, 2020 23:27 IST
Ludhiana: Health dept issues guidelines for disposal of bio-medical waste for patients in home isolation
Sep 09, 2020 23:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.