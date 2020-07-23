Over 2,500 litres illicit liquor seized in Mohali’s Devi Nagar
A team led by officials of the district administration conducted a raid at a warehouse in Devi Nagar
A team led by the officials of the district administration and excise department on Thursday raided Devi Nagar village in Dera Bassi area of Mohali district and seized 2500 litres of illicit liquor.
Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan, said that on receiving information when a team reached the spot they found that the owner of the warehouse did not have a permit or licence to store liquor.
According to excise officials, warehouse owners are likely to receive more illicit spirits. He said that after conducting an inquiry, a case will be registered against the accused under the provisions of the Excise Act.