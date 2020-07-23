Sections
Home / Cities / Over 2,500 litres illicit liquor seized in Mohali’s Devi Nagar

Over 2,500 litres illicit liquor seized in Mohali’s Devi Nagar

A team led by officials of the district administration conducted a raid at a warehouse in Devi Nagar

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 22:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

A team led by the officials of the district administration and excise department on Thursday raided Devi Nagar village in Dera Bassi area of ​​Mohali district and seized 2500 litres of illicit liquor.

Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan, said that on receiving information when a team reached the spot they found that the owner of the warehouse did not have a permit or licence to store liquor.

According to excise officials, warehouse owners are likely to receive more illicit spirits. He said that after conducting an inquiry, a case will be registered against the accused under the provisions of the Excise Act.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Seamless travel: MMRDA invites bids for common mobility phone app
Jul 24, 2020 00:46 IST
PGIMER to build repository of health records, patient data
Jul 24, 2020 00:45 IST
School-turned-Covid centre in Kalyan to begin operations in 3 days
Jul 24, 2020 00:43 IST
Now, you can deposit earnest money online during bidding for UT tenders
Jul 24, 2020 00:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.