Over 2,500 litres illicit liquor seized in Mohali’s Devi Nagar

A team led by the officials of the district administration and excise department on Thursday raided Devi Nagar village in Dera Bassi area of ​​Mohali district and seized 2500 litres of illicit liquor.

Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan, said that on receiving information when a team reached the spot they found that the owner of the warehouse did not have a permit or licence to store liquor.

According to excise officials, warehouse owners are likely to receive more illicit spirits. He said that after conducting an inquiry, a case will be registered against the accused under the provisions of the Excise Act.