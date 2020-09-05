Sections
Over 25,000 LED streetlights to illuminate Karnal

People associated with the project said over ₹30 crore will be spent on installation of these LED streetlights under the smart city project.

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 18:18 IST

By Neeraj Mohan, Hindustan Times Karnal

The LEDs will have a fully integrated system with smart feeder panels and radio frequency-based individually controlled lights. (Representative image)

More than 25,000 smart and energy efficient LED streetlights will be installed in chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s constituency Karnal by the end of this year, as per officials.

The amount being spent on the project has not been disclosed yet. However, people associated with the project said over ₹30 crore will be spent on installation of these LED streetlights under the smart city project.

Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, who is also the CEO of Karnal Smart City Limited, said, “Tenders for this project will be released soon. As of now, four bidders have shown interest in the project.”

He said samples of the submitted LED will be tested on the ground to evaluate its efficiency.



“The live demonstration for the project has been scheduled for September 8. After this, financial bids will be opened to qualified bidders and after evaluating the process, the letter of intent will be issued to the lowest bidders,” Yadav said.

He said the LEDs will have a fully integrated system with smart feeder panels and radio frequency-based individually controlled lights. “It will help in saving 50-70% energy as compared to conventional lights. Besides automatically switching on and off in the day and night respectively, it has an energy metre to record and analyse consumption, prevent theft and fault monitoring for reduced turnaround time,” Yadav added.

The deputy commissioner said Karnal had emerged as the cleanest city in Haryana by getting the 17th position in the Swachh Survekshan 2020. He said the installation of smart streetlights in Karnal will not only uplift the image of the city but also reduce the maintenance time and cost with its smart features.

