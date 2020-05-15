Over 27,000 migrants leave on 23 trains from Punjab, Chandigarh

Migrants at Sherpur Chowk in Ludhiana registering themselves for the return to their native places on Friday. (GURPREET SINGH/HT)

Over 27,000 migrants left for their home states on 23 trains that departed from Chandigarh and different stations of Punjab on Friday.

Of these, 17 trains are operated by the Ferozepur division, including eight that departed from Ludhiana, five from Jalandhar city, and two each from Amritsar and Ferozepur. As many as six trains left from the stations of Ambala Division, including two each from SAS Nagar and Chandigarh, and one each from Sirhind and Patiala.

Divisional railway manager Rajesh Agrawal said that the maximum number of trains from the Northern region were flagged off from the Ferozepur Division. So far, 150 trains have been flagged off from the northern region, of which as many as 104 were from the Ferozepur Division. In the division, the maximum number of trains, 51, left from the Ludhiana railway station followed by Jalandhar with 40 trains.

“Around 1.25 lakh migrants have been sent home on 104 trains, of which 73 left for Uttar Pradesh, 22 for Bihar, four for Jharkhand, two for Madhya Pradesh, and one each for Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal,” said the DRM.

The frequency of trains will be increased in coming days as per the request of the district administrations, he said.

312 PASSENGERS BOARDED THE RAJDHANI SPECIAL FROM LUDHIANA

As many as 312 passengers boarded the special Rajdhani Express running between New Delhi and Jammu Tawi, from Ludhiana. Of these, 175 persons boarded the train to New Delhi while 137 travelled to Jammu Tawi.

The passengers were screened and train was sanitised before they were allowed to board.

Apart from this, 281 persons de-boarded the train at the city railway station, 81 travelled from Jammu Tawi and 200 from New Delhi. These passengers were recommended 14-day home quarantine.