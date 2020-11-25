Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Over 32 Haryana farmer leaders detained ahead of ‘Delhi Chalo’ march

Over 32 Haryana farmer leaders detained ahead of ‘Delhi Chalo’ march

Swaraj India’s Haryana unit chief Rajiv Godara said police had arrested Prahalad Singh Bharukhera from Sirsa, who along with other farmers, was sitting on a dharna against the laws and demanding the resignation of deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 01:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

All the leaders were taken into detention between Monday night and Tuesday morning. (Representative image) (PTI)

The Haryana Police detained over 32 farmer leaders from across the state in a major crackdown ahead of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, against the Centre’s new farm laws, on November 26.

All the leaders were taken into detention between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Swaraj India’s Haryana unit chief Rajiv Godara said police had arrested Prahalad Singh Bharukhera from Sirsa, who along with other farmers, was sitting on a dharna against the laws and demanding the resignation of deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala.

“Police also detained Mandeep Singh Nathwan and Ram Chander Shanwal from Fatehabad’s Ratia, besides other leaders. I urge all citizens, farmers and political leaders to stand up against the government which is suppressing the voice of farmers,” said Godara.

Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha secretary Balbir Singh Takhan and BKU (Takait)’s youth state chief Ravi Azad were detained and lodged at Bhiwani’s Behal police station.

Takhan said the government and police have reached a new low by detaining farmers in the middle of the night. “We had already apprehended that the police might detain farmers before they left for Delhi. But the government can’t stop us from reaching Delhi to raise our voice against these laws,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace as cyclone Nivar nears
Nov 25, 2020 00:53 IST
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
Nov 24, 2020 20:10 IST
Delhi schools unlikely to reopen until Covid-19 vaccine available: Sisodia
Nov 25, 2020 00:01 IST
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Nov 24, 2020 15:45 IST

latest news

PM criticizes those ‘doing politics over the corona vaccine’
Nov 25, 2020 02:19 IST
33 more succumb to Covid-19 in Haryana
Nov 25, 2020 02:18 IST
Karnal man pushes his 3 kids into canal after altercation with wife
Nov 25, 2020 02:17 IST
India successfully test-fires land-attack version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile
Nov 25, 2020 02:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.