Over 32 Haryana farmer leaders detained ahead of ‘Delhi Chalo’ march

All the leaders were taken into detention between Monday night and Tuesday morning. (Representative image) (PTI)

The Haryana Police detained over 32 farmer leaders from across the state in a major crackdown ahead of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, against the Centre’s new farm laws, on November 26.

All the leaders were taken into detention between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Swaraj India’s Haryana unit chief Rajiv Godara said police had arrested Prahalad Singh Bharukhera from Sirsa, who along with other farmers, was sitting on a dharna against the laws and demanding the resignation of deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala.

“Police also detained Mandeep Singh Nathwan and Ram Chander Shanwal from Fatehabad’s Ratia, besides other leaders. I urge all citizens, farmers and political leaders to stand up against the government which is suppressing the voice of farmers,” said Godara.

Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha secretary Balbir Singh Takhan and BKU (Takait)’s youth state chief Ravi Azad were detained and lodged at Bhiwani’s Behal police station.

Takhan said the government and police have reached a new low by detaining farmers in the middle of the night. “We had already apprehended that the police might detain farmers before they left for Delhi. But the government can’t stop us from reaching Delhi to raise our voice against these laws,” he added.