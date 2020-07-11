Over 325 former ITI students get job offers amid Covid-19 pandemic

At a time when the Covid-19 pandemic has posed a great threat to the global economy, including India, over 325 former and final year students of Industrial Training Institutes have received job offers from several companies in Ludhiana.

Of the total students, 29 have been placed in Hero Ecotech Limited and 26 have been shortlisted through virtual job fair conducted by ITI, Gill Road, Ludhiana. Twelve former ITI students were placed in GS Auto International Limited, GT Road Dhandari and seven have been shortlisted by the company. Pan Engineers situated in Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar, Ludhiana hired 14 students and shortlisted one in the virtual job fair.

Amid the pandemic, shortage of labour was a major concern in industries and to provide employment to ITI students, the virtual job fair was conducted through Zoom and WhatsApp video calls.

Sukhjinder Singh, 26, said, “After completing my course from ITI Ludhiana in 2018, I started a welding shop but due to the lockdown, it remained shut. However, I was informed by the ITI principal regarding the virtual job fair and I decided to appear in the interview. Luckily got selected by Hero Ecotech as a welder.”

A former student of ITI, Ludhiana, Rohit said, “I completed the fitter two-year course in July last year and then did CNC programming course. Due to the lockdown, I was unable to look for a job. Last month, I participated in the virtual job fair and got hired as a fitter by Farm Parts.”

ITI principal, Baljinder Singh said, “In the times of Covid-19, it was important to conduct virtual job fairs so that our students can get employment. We took this initiative and around 90 employers participated in the first round of the fair held last month. So far 325 students have got job offers.”