Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Over 36,000 RTE seats remain vacant in the state

Over 36,000 RTE seats remain vacant in the state

Pune: The Right to Education (RTE) admissions are still on in the state and Tuesday (September 15) was the last day to complete the admission procedure for students selected for...

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 21:08 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Pune: The Right to Education (RTE) admissions are still on in the state and Tuesday (September 15) was the last day to complete the admission procedure for students selected for this year’s admissions.

One of the reasons behind parents unable to complete the admission process was the arrangement and submission of necessary documents in time due to the lockdown and other issues during the Covid period.

As on September 15, out of the total 100,926 seats selected for the RTE admissions, 64,311 students have confirmed the admission. While 36,615 students have been unable to complete the admission process and so their admissions were not confirmed.

The RTE admission process was delayed this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In the 9,331 RTE registered schools in the state for this year, 115,460 RTE vacancies were available. For this, 291,368 applications were received and 100,926 students were selected.



In Pune district, at the 972 RTE registered schools for this year, 16,949 RTE vacancies were available. A total of 62,919 applications were received and 16,617 students were selected. As on September 15, 10,419 students have confirmed the admission.

“We have got the RTE selection for my son in Class 1, but as we were unable to get all the necessary documents, still the admission procedure is not completed. The authorities should extend the deadline by at least a month so that parents who are unable to get necessary documents can do so. With many schools yet to open citing coronavirus restrictions, we are unable to contact the school administration and cite our case.” said Ramesh Jadhav, a parent.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ajit Doval walks out of SCO meet of NSAs over ‘fictitious’ Pak map that violates norms
Sep 15, 2020 20:41 IST
In response to China’s actions, Indian troops ready for long haul in Ladakh
Sep 15, 2020 20:11 IST
Any serious situation along LAC will impact India-China bilateral ties: Rajnath Singh
Sep 15, 2020 16:16 IST
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate surges past 78%, one of the highest globally: Govt
Sep 15, 2020 20:11 IST

latest news

A reality check on the economy | HT Editorial
Sep 15, 2020 21:14 IST
When India and China talked
Sep 15, 2020 21:11 IST
Members skip online PU syndicate meeting second time in a row
Sep 15, 2020 21:11 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: India’s Covid-19 recovery rate surges past 78%, one of the highest globally and all the latest news
Sep 15, 2020 21:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.