Over 360 tree fall cases in Navi Mumbai, Panvel

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 00:24 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

More than 360 tree fall incidents were reported from Navi Mumbai and Panvel over the past 48 hours due to heavy rain and strong winds. While there was heavy damage, there was no casualty in any of the incidents.

Navi Mumbai received an average of 21.78mm rainfall between 8.30am and 7.30pm on Thursday, and received 129.88mm rainfall on Wednesday, according to data from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

Of the total tree fall incidents, around 160 were in NMMC jurisdiction while around 200 trees fell in the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) jurisdiction.

“Most of the trees which fell were uprooted. These were healthy trees, aged around 20 to 25 years, with large trunks. We have already completed almost 80% of tree trimmings in our jurisdiction,” said Manoj Kumar Mahale, deputy municipal commissioner, gardens and tree authority, NMMC.



Meanwhile, PCMC commissioner Sudhakar Deshmukh said the percentage of tree fall in Panvel has been far less compared to other cities. “The landscape of Panvel, which is not congested, has a lot of green cover. The absence of buildings, which act as wind barriers, led to the direct impact of strong winds on the trees. Our team of 50 officials from fire brigade department has been working to clear the affected areas,” Deshmukh said.

