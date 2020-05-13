Sections
Home / Cities / Over 40,000 stranded J&K residents come home

Over 40,000 stranded J&K residents come home

A total of 39,825 UT residents were brought back through buses, while 3,217 stranded people reached Udhampur by three special trains from Karnataka, Goa and Delhi, an official spokesperson said

Updated: May 13, 2020 20:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

(HT Photo)

Over 40,000 people from Jammu and Kashmir stranded in various parts of the country due to the coronavirus lockdown have been brought back home, officials said on Wednesday.

A total of 39,825 UT residents were brought back through buses, while 3,217 stranded people reached Udhampur by three special trains from Karnataka, Goa and Delhi, an official spokesperson said, adding that 169 persons will reach Srinagar from Dhaka, Bangladesh, on a special flight, he said.

The administration has assured that all the J&K residents stranded in Bangladesh will be brought back to their homes. “The first flight from Bangladesh with 81 students arrived in Srinagar on May 8 and the second flight with 169 students arrived on Tuesday. To date, 419 students from Bangladesh have arrived in J and K,” the spokesperson said.

Upon their arrival in Srinagar, the students were screened and their samples were taken for Covid-19 testing, he said.



Of the total 39,825 returnees till date, 10,743 came from Punjab, 18,111 from Himachal Pradesh, 10,971 from other states and UTs including Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Assam and Madhya Pradesh, as per an official communique by Jal Shakti commissioner secretary Ajeet Sahu.

The fourth train from Goa carrying 697 stranded passengers is expected to reach Udhampur by this evening, the spokesperson said.

Industries and commerce commissioner secretary Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, who is also the nodal officer for management of return of stranded people at Udhampur, and district development commissioner Piyush Singla are personally monitoring the facilities being extended to the passengers during their de-boarding and movement to their home districts at the Udhampur railway station, he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
May 13, 2020 21:22 IST
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
May 13, 2020 19:39 IST
Army considers ‘tour-of-duty’ model to allow youth to serve for 3 years
May 13, 2020 20:48 IST
Special Covid package has 6 MSME reforms to power PM Modi’s reliant India mantra
May 13, 2020 19:45 IST

latest news

Update phone numbers with licences for easy disposal of e-challans: Delhi top cop
May 13, 2020 21:34 IST
Wait-listed passengers can board trains, says railways in new orders
May 13, 2020 21:33 IST
Haryana Police seized over 2 lakh liquor bottles in Hisar Range during lockdown
May 13, 2020 21:32 IST
First Shramik Special train to Tripura brings 1,200 people from Bangalore
May 13, 2020 21:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.