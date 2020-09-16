Over 40K engineering diploma seats may remain vacant this year

Pune: Poor response saw the admission process for the engineering diploma courses after Class 10 being extended three times in this academic year. The latest deadline to apply for admission is September 21. Authorities said that the popularity of these courses seems to be on a decline. For the total 113,000 seats available across the state, 78,000 applications were received and only 70,000 students confirmed their admission.

The dismal figure is now worrying colleges and the Maharashtra state directorate of technical education (DTE) that conducts the admission process. The number of seats and polytechnic colleges in Pune district has been reducing over the years for lack of adequate number of admissions and financial reasons.

Currently, in Pune district, there are seven government polytechnics, four aided and 105 private polytechnic colleges. Between 2016 and 2020 around 16,000 seats have been cut down in these polytechnic colleges. At least 26 private colleges were also shut down during this period for low student strength and lack of funds.

Dilip Nandanwar, joint director at the Pune regional office of DTE said, “The percentage of admission happening in government and aided polytechnic colleges is good in Pune district. The admission rate in some private colleges is satisfactory, but majority of them are not getting admissions due to lack of infrastructure, good faculty and many placements seats remain vacant. We extended the admission deadline for the third time and students can still apply to get admission till September 21.”

Surendra Giram, principal, AISSMS College of Polytechnic, Pune said, “There are various reasons for low percentage of admission, but one of the major reasons is that direct second year diploma admission seats have reduced this year. It has impacted on the overall applications coming for engineering diploma courses. The administration has continued with the admission process despite the Covid situation. Studies, in online mode, are taken by college authorities.”

Few takers for engineering diploma courses

Maharashtra state directorate of technical education (DTE) who conducts the admission process has seen a fall in number of students opting for these courses after Class 10

113,000: total engineering diploma seats available in the state

70,000: applications received

40,000: authorities fear will be vacant seats

* for academic year 2020-21

Engineering diploma seats and polytechnic colleges in Pune district

2016 –

Number of colleges – 142

Number of seats – 51,889

Number of admissions done – 22,957

2017 –

Number of colleges – 130

Number of seats – 44,722

Number of admissions done – 19,555

2018 –

Number of colleges – 123

Number of seats – 38,299

Number of admissions done – 17,582

2019 –

Number of colleges – 116

Number of seats – 35,432

Number of admissions done – 18,947