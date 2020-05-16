Sections
Home / Cities / Over 450 challans issued to two-wheeler riders in 2 days in Ludhiana

Over 450 challans issued to two-wheeler riders in 2 days in Ludhiana

The drive was planned after Punjab director general of police visited Ludhiana on Sunday and found residents violating the norms

Updated: May 16, 2020 00:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Traffic police issuing challans to two-wheeler riders at Bharat Nagar Chowk in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Ludhiana police has commenced a drive against two-wheeler riders to make the residents follow the social distancing norms while commuting. In two days, police have issued over 450 challans for violating the orders of the district magistrate.

As per the orders, not more than one person is allowed to travel on two-wheelers to ensure social distancing. In addition, face mask is mandatory for everyone who steps out of the house.

The drive was planned after Punjab director general of police visited Ludhiana on Sunday and found residents violating the norms. He directed the police commissionerate to intensify the enforcement of Covid guidelines.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP- traffic) Gurdev Singh said, “All the police stations and traffic police personnel were ordered to keep a check on the people commuting on the roads, especially the two-wheeler riders. They are being told to maintain social distance to avoid the spread of the virus.”



“Challans are being issued under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 00:06 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Haryana miffed over migrants’ entry into state from Punjab
May 16, 2020 01:12 IST
Cancer patient, govt doctor’s father found positive in Panchkula
May 16, 2020 01:07 IST
Haryana Roadways receives lukewarm response on service resumption
May 16, 2020 01:04 IST
4 out of 6 containment zones in Chandigarh account for just 4% of total cases
May 16, 2020 01:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.