Over 50% migrants from Sangrur refuse to return their hometowns

Updated: May 20, 2020 01:12 IST

By Avtar Singh, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Amid reports of mass migrant workers’ exodus from Punjab, over 50% migrants in Sangrur district refused to return to their hometowns in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh as industries and markets have resumed.

As per the office of nodal officer for inter-state movement, 13,465 people have registered to move to their hometowns in district.

Of these, so far, 3,026 migrants were supposed to return home. While 1,458 were sent back to their home states, 1,568 informed the administration that they do not want to return home and are willing to resume work in Punjab.

“Over 50% of the migrants refused to board train. They said as industries have resumed operations and shops are now open, they want to stay back,” said DC Ghanshyam Thori.



Around 150 labourers from a private factory at Ghabdan village and over 100 workers from a spinning mill in Malerkotla had moved to their hometowns after alleged dispute with factory owners over salary cut.

However, some labourers and street vendors have restarted business after lifting of curfew in state.

“When there was no work, we thought of returning home. But now that the curfew has been lifted and we can get work, we have cancelled our plan,” said Priyansi, 28, who hails from Jaunpur in UP and works along with his three friends as a painter in Sangrur.

Puspindera, 25, a ‘chhole-kulche’ vendor, said, “We are allowed to sell the item from 9am to 6pm and it gave us a great relief. So, we cancelled returning home.”

Vidhya Sagari, nodal officer inter-state movement, said that migrants who registered with district administration are being sent to Patiala, Bathinda and Ludhiana railway stations via buses as per train schedules.

“But now, the number of people wanting to stay back and work is increasing and we are agreeing to their will,” said Sagari.

