Over 57% voting recorded in phase 7 of J&K DDC polls

The voting was by and large peaceful in the 31 DDC constituencies, including 13 in Kashmir and 18 in Jammu division.

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 21:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

(Waseem Andrabi/HT)

The seventh phase of district development council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir recorded a voting percentage of 57.22% on Wednesday, state election commissioner (SEC) KK Sharma said.

While addressing a press conference here, Sharma said the voting was by and large peaceful in the 31 DDC constituencies, including 13 in Kashmir and 18 in Jammu division.

The last phase of elections will be held on December 19 and counting of votes will take place on December 22. The SEC said the voting took place in 1,852 polling stations, including 1,068 in Kashmir and 784 in Jammu division.

He said Jammu division recorded an average voter turnout of 71.93% with Poonch district recording the highest percentage of 80.12% followed by 76.75% in Reasi district and 75.63% in Udhampur district. The lowest turnout in Jammu division was in Doda district at 58.82%.



The Kashmir division recorded 39.52% average voter turnout with Bandipora district recording the highest polling at 70.47% followed by Baramulla at 59.53% and Kupwara district recorded 59.23% polling, he added.

Giving district wise details, the SEC informed that in Kashmir division, the polling percentage recorded in Budgam was 45.11%, Ganderbal 53.69%, Anantnag 22.46, Kulgam 17.98%, Pulwama 11.06% and Shopian 6.55%. Similarly, in Jammu division, poll percentage of 74.38% was recorded in Samba, 72.85% in Kathua, 67.75% in Ramban, 73.10% in Rajouri, 69.89% in Kishtwar and 68.66% in Jammu district.

He said 3,93,200 (2,10,479 men and 1,82,721 women) people exercised their right to franchise in the seventh phase across the UT. He said the counting of votes for sarpanch and panch constituencies is underway.

