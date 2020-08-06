Over 60 ITBP personnel test Covid-19 positive in Uttarakhand in 48 hours, tally rises to 8,552

Of 8,552 Covid-19 positive case so far, Dehradun district has reported maximum of 1,938 cases, followed by Haridwar (1,668), US Nagar (1,448) and Nainital (1,372). (HT Photo)

Over 60 personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have tested Covid-19 positive from bordering Uttarkashi district in the state in two days. On Thursday, 14 army personnel also tested positive from Bageshwar district in Uttarakhand.

According to the health bulletin released by the state health department on Thursday evening, 298 fresh cases included maximum 68 from Dehradun district. The other districts reported Almora (5), Bageshwar (21), Chamoli (9), Haridwar (38), Nainital (33), Pauri (2), Pithoragarh (2), Tehri (30), US Nagar (56) and Uttarkashi (34).

All 34 cases reported from Uttarkashi were of ITBP personnel who were contacts of earlier positive cases. On Wednesday, 30 ITBP personnel had tested Covid-19 positive.

Of 8,552 Covid-19 positive case so far, Dehradun district has reported maximum of 1,938 cases, followed by Haridwar (1,668), US Nagar (1,448) and Nainital (1,372).

A total of 98 Covid-19 positive patients have died in Uttarakhand till now with 16 patients dying due to coronavirus, according to the health officials. The rest of the positive patients died due to co-morbidities and other causes, added health officials.

Many of 298 fresh cases were reported in the case of people who had travel history from Port Blair, Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Dubai and Saudi Arab. But in a large number of cases (105 cases), travel history was not available. The fresh cases included 142 contacts of earlier positive cases, including the 34 ITBP personnel. Fourteen cases were detected at flu clinics and during antenatal check-up and eight healthcare workers from different districts also tested positive.

Also, 194 Covid-19 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the state on Thursday with a maximum of 53 from Haridwar district.

The rate of doubling of cases based on the last seven days now stands at 28.14 days, while the infection rate is 4.80%. The state has so far tested over 1.90 lakh samples of which results of over 9,000 are awaited.

Uttarakhand currently has 370 containment zones in seven districts including maximum 326 in Haridwar, followed by 28 in US Nagar, 10 in Dehradun, three in Uttarkashi and one each in Tehri, Bageshwar and Champawat.

On Thursday, Nainital’s additional district magistrate (ADM) KS Toliya and one of his staff members tested positive in rapid test after which they were isolated in a hotel.

Dr. Rashmi Pant, additional chief medical officer of Nainital confirmed the development and said that their contact history is being checked to find others who could have been infected.

Meanwhile, in US Nagar district, a day after a BJP legislator tested positive on Thursday the mayor of Rudrapur municipal corporation also tested Covid-19 positive. The corporation office has been sealed for three days and police are preparing list of his close contacts, an official said.

“The mayor, Rampal Singh has tested Covid-19 positive in an antigen test. He has been admitted to the district hospital. A list is being prepared of his close contacts so that they could be quarantined,” said Avinash Khanna, deputy chief medical officer, US Nagar.

As the news spread about the mayor testing positive, many locals panicked who came in close contact to him since he participated in several programmes on Wednesday on the occasion of Ram temple foundation laying ceremony.

Earlier, mayor of Kashipur municipal corporation Usha Chaudhary and her husband Hemendra Chaudhary were tested Covid-19 positive. They are under treatment in Kashipur.

In Haridwar district, a police post which was temporarily handling the affairs of Bhagwanpur police station and Mandawar border check post has also been sealed after three police personnel tested Covid-19 positive.

Kali Nadi post in Bhagwanpur block, was temporarily designated as makeshift police station since past one week after the Bhagwanpur police station and Mandawar check post were sealed due to police staff testing positive.

Sanitisation is being done in the whole police post premises and posters have been put up cautioning passers-by and informing people about the police post being sealed and that all official work will temporarily take place at Tejupur police post.