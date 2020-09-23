Over 80% Covid deaths in Panchkula linked to comorbidities

So far, Panchkula district has witnessed 5,328 Covid cases, out of which 1,153 are active and 4,103 have been cured. (HT File)

Over 80% of the deaths due to coronavirus disease in the district occurred among people with comorbidities, shows a data released by the Panchkula health department.

It says that majority of the deaths reported in the district were of elderly persons, mostly men, suffering from other underlying illnesses.

Total 58 out of 72 persons (80.56%) who died of Covid-19 had comorbidities. This means that apart from the virus, they were also suffering from other diseases like diabetes, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease.

Of the comorbid victims, 33 persons (56%) had diabetes, making it the most common ailment found in the virus-related fatalities. This was followed by 22 Covid victims (38%) who were also suffering from hypertension. Tuberculosis and chronic kidney disease were the other two frequently reported underlying conditions in such cases.

The deceased include persons from the age group of 14 to 91 years. However, a majority (48 patients) of them were over the age of 60.

Apart from this, the health department data underlines that more men have died of coronavirus than women in the district. Total 42 men and 30 women have succumbed to the virus.

As per the data, the rural and urban factors did not play much role in the Covid death rate as 34 persons were from the villages while the rest of the fatalities were reported in the urban part of the district.

