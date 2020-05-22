Sections
Home / Cities / Over 83,000 J&K residents brought back to date

Updated: May 22, 2020 00:43 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has so far brought back over 83,000 residents of the UT stranded in various states via 23 special trains, three flights besides scores of buses.

As per the detailed breakup, the administration has evacuated 63,109 residents stranded in various other states and UTs, through Lakhanpur besides bringing back home about 19,724 people through special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations. Around 501 passengers including students have been brought back through special flights, so far.

Nearly, 1,755 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from May 20-21 while 804 passengers have reached today at Jammu railway station besides about 1,873 passengers have reached Udhampur railway station from Ahmedabad and Pune in two special trains. So far, eight trains have reached Jammu with a total of 7,273 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 12,451 passengers have reached Udhampur in 15 special trains, so far.

As per the official communiqué, of 63,109 returnees evacuated through Lakhanpur till May 21 included 14,374 from Punjab; 19,984 from Himachal Pradesh, 21 from Andhra Pradesh, 6,196 from Delhi, 1,323 from Gujarat, 2,488 from Rajasthan, 3,684 from Haryana, 110 from Chattisgarh, 3,227 from Uttarakhand, 859 from Maharashtra, 4,014 from Uttar Pradesh, 42 from Odisha, 244 from Assam and 941 from Madhya Pradesh, 88 from Dehradun, 1038 from Chandigarh, 666 from Telangana, 92 from Karnataka, 8 from Tamil Nadu, 52 from Chennai, 258 from Bihar, 124 from West Bengal, 26 from Jharkhand, 3 from Nepal and 3,247 from other states and UTs.



