Over a month after man ends life, two held for abetment

Gurugram: More than a month after a man allegedly died by suicide, the police on Sunday arrested two people on charges of abetment in the case.

The police said a probe had revealed that the suspects held a grudge against the victim after the latter had lodged an FIR against them last year and the matter was sub-judice.

According to the police, on the night of August 4, the victim, who worked with a political party, had died by suicide at his neighbour’s plot. Six days later, his wife had filed a police complaint alleging that before his death, her husband had sent his recordings to his colleagues over the phone mentioning that he was under duress and had named six people who were allegedly threatening him.

On the statement of his wife, the police had registered an FIR under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code at Palam Vihar police station.

In the complaint, the wife had said, “My husband passed away on the night of August 4. A few days later, his senior colleague told me that my husband had sent him some recordings before his death in which he had named several people. In the clip, he said that the suspects had beaten him up and were conspiring to kill him and his family. In 2019, after a fight, he had lodged an FIR against the suspects at Palam Vihar police station and they held enmity since then. In the clip, he also appealed to his friends to take care of our children after his death.”

The police said the crime branch of Sector 31 arrested the two suspects in the case. Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “The accused duo have said that the deceased and his wife are their relatives. Last year, after a family dispute, a case was registered against them, which is sub judice. There had been enmity and tension within the family regarding the same. We are conducting the probe and trying to trace the other suspects named in the complaint.”