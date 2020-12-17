Sections
Speeding bus mows down hosiery worker, nephew in Ludhiana

Bus hit the victims’ scooter near Partap Chowk but instead of stopping, the driver sped away, crushing them under its wheels

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 00:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A 35-year-old hosiery worker and his nephew were mowed down by a speeding private bus near
Partap Chowk on Wednesday evening.

The victims, identified as Agnidev Yadav and Hari Prasad, 25, who worked as a plumber, were going to Giaspura on their scooter when the incident took place.

Eyewitnesses told the police that after the bus hit the scooter, the victims fell down on the road; but instead of stopping, the driver sped up the vehicle, crushing them in the process. While Yadav died on the spot, Prasad, who was riding pillion, succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

The bus driver fled the spot soon after the mishap, leaving the vehicle behind.



Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balbir Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against the unidentified driver. A hunt is on for his arrest, the ASI added.

A YOUNG FAMILY’S DREAMS SHATTER

Hoping to provide quality education to his children, Hari Prasad had brought his family of five from Darbhanga of Bihar and planned to settle down in Ludhiana. They had bought a new house in the city and moved into it just about two months ago.

“We were very happy about the new house and were still buying furniture for it. My husband wanted to educate our three children in this city. But now, there is no one to take care of us here. So we will return to Bihar,” said his grief-stricken wife, Padma.

Agnidev Yadav is survived by his wife and two sons. The family lives in Darbhanga.

