Overflowing sewers raise a stink at Gurugram Sector 46

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 00:00 IST

By Leena Dhankhar,

Gurugram: Blocked drains and overflowing sewers have become a common sight in Sector 46 over the last one month with residents claiming that repeated efforts to raise the issue with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) have fetched no results and the situation is getting worse with each passing day.

Residents said with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the authorities should keep all areas sanitised and alleged that they have neglected the sector and left people to deal with the unhygienic situation on their own.

The lanes have turned into breeding grounds for mosquitoes due to overflown, stagnated sewage and the situation has become worse since after the heavy rain last month, residents say, adding the unbearable stench has made it almost impossible to venture out.

“It has been more than a month that we have been following up with the civic authorities but to no avail. The situation is getting worse with each passing day,” said Rajkumar Yadav, president, resident welfare association (RWA), sector 46.



The residents said some of the sector’s lanes are severely water-logged and people are living in fear in pockets where uncovered power transformers stand nearby.

“The authorities should at least conduct a survey or remove the sewage from the roads. The main pipelines are under the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the sector has been transferred to MCG but still no one is interested to even visit the sector and give an assurance by when the issue will be resolved. At least the authorities should provide us with some alternative immediately,” said Praveen Kapoor, a resident.

Last month, three buildings in the city had tilted, including one in this sector, after heavy rain. It was demolished for safety reasons, but the residents had alleged at the time that the inadequate drainage system caused water-logging, which weakened the building’s foundation.

“We have complained to the MCG officials several times but to no avail. For the past five years, every time it rains, sewage water spills on to the roads and no one makes an effort to get it cleared. Residents cannot walk on the roads and children are forced to stay indoors,” Balbir Singh, vice president of RWA said.

The residents, on Wednesday, once again wrote to the MCG commissioner and GMDA officials, highlighting the precarious condition of civic amenities in the area.

The residents also alleged that desilting is not done before the monsoons, resulting in the blockage.

“There are serious issues of flow and construction in such cases. A concerted effort is needed to effectively clean up the drains. The authorities cannot get away with a quick fix. The roads are in poor shape, so is the drainage,” Yadav said.

MCG officials said they are already working on the issue and are visiting each sector one by one to ensure rainwater drains are not choked and get cleaned regularly.

“We are removing the water by machines and it will take at least 10 days to resolve the problem. The lines are connected to the master pipeline of GMDA, which is choked, resulting in overflowing,” said Vishal Garg, executive engineer, division 3, MCG.

A GMDA official said they have given a contract for desilting the drains and once the complete drain is cleaned, the issue will be resolved.

