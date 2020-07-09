Overworked doctors at Panvel hospital write to civic chief for reinforcements

Overworked and short-staffed, the doctors at the sub-district hospital in Panvel – a dedicated Covid-19 hospital (DCH) – have written to the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) commissioner complaining about the shortage of manpower to deal with coronavirus cases at the facility. At least six doctors on bond have also complained of not receiving their salary for the past two months.

The 150-bed Dr Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Sub-District Hospital is the only civic-run DCH in the PCMC jurisdiction apart from the trust-operated MGM Hospital in Kamothe. Five other private dedicated Covid-19 health centres (DCHC) and two Covid-19 care centres (CCC) have also been established.

The hospital, which requires 30 staff members, including 18 medical officers, is currently operating at a strength of 10 to 15, with merely six medical officers, as per a letter written from the hospital to the Raigad collector and civic commissioner last week. Moreover, at least three doctors from the hospital have been re-assigned to work at Konkan Bhavan – the divisional office of the five districts of Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, and a fever clinic.

“We are working for over 60 hours a week with little rest. We are not shying away from our duty, but it has ultimately taken a toll on us. Three of our doctors are aged over 55 years and suffer from diabetes and hypertension. They are working despite the high risk because we have no choice,” said a doctor from the hospital, requesting anonymity.

The doctor added that only one physician is available, and to make up for the shortage, gynaecologists and paediatricians are performing the physician’s duties.

“While we understand these are exceptional times, one physician cannot possibly look after 150 patients. Many patients are admitted with 30% saturation of oxygen levels, and they need immediate intensive care. We have eight ICU beds, which are occupied at all times,” he added.

Another doctor at the hospital said that at any given time, at least 40 patients are on oxygen support. Additionally, only six doctors are available per shift, and they are pulling extra night shifts. The doctors are further stretched thin as the DCH is also a swab collection centre.

A 27-year-old doctor from the hospital tested positive last week, after which the hospital superintendent Dr Nagnath Yempalle wrote to PMC commissioner Sudhakar Deshmukh highlighting the doctors’ issues.

Confirming the shortage of staff, Dr Yempalle said, “We currently have 14 doctors, and all of them are overburdened. We have requested reinforcements and additional staff. Regarding ventilators, we only have a capacity of 10 and are properly equipped on that front. We handed over five extra ventilators to MGM Hospital in Kamothe.”

Meanwhile, a senior doctor privy to developments on the matter, said they are planning to advertise for the recruitment of additional doctors at the hospital.

“We are trying for three to four extra doctors, which will be advertised and decided based on applications,” he said.

Six doctors on bond have not received remuneration for the last two months. The hospital administration informed them that the government has not cleared the grants, so the salaries are stuck. Bonded doctors are required to work at a government-run hospital or medical facility for a stipulated period after graduating from government medical colleges.

Civic commissioner Deshmukh said, “The head of the department should talk to me. If some doctor is not paid, their salaries might be in the process and they will be paid. They will not be made to work for free.”

The commissioner refused to comment on the shortage of doctors at the hospital and said it is an administrative matter which will be dealt with internally.

Despite its staff shortage, the Panvel DCH has reported a good recovery rate so far. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,180 patients have been admitted there, of which 914 have recovered and been discharged. Twelve patients have died, including positive and suspected Covid-19 cases.