Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Owner attacked with knife at salon in Panchkula

Owner attacked with knife at salon in Panchkula

The accused has been identified as a woman employee’s brother

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 22:46 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A salon owner was injured after being attacked with a knife at his shop in Panchkula on Monday evening.

He has been identified as Jameel Ahmad, aka Chand, 42, who lives in Baltana and owns Chand Hair Salon in Sector 15.

According to police, a woman employee wanted to leave early to attend a wedding, but Jameel stopped her. Later, she even had an argument with another employee, and she called her brother Rahul.

The brother reached there with his friends and allegedly attacked Jameel with a knife around 4:15pm. Jameel is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital. A case has been registered.

Two booked for stabbing painter

In another case of stabbing registered in Chandigarh, two men have been booked on the complaint of a painter from Sector 45. The accused have been identified as Shyam Sunder, an auto driver, and his friend.

Victim Pintu, 30, told police that he was having drinks with the two at a vacant plot in Sector 33 on Saturday. Later, the two asked him to pay for the liquor, which led to an argument. While Shyam allegedly assaulted Pintu, his friend stabbed him. A case has been registered at the Sector-34 police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

External affairs minister Jaishankar to visit Bahrain, UAE and Seychelles from tomorrow
Nov 23, 2020 21:54 IST
India briefs select group of envoys on attempted attack in Nagrota by JeM
Nov 23, 2020 20:28 IST
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
Nov 23, 2020 21:14 IST
Maharashtra won’t allow passengers from 4 states without Covid-negative report
Nov 23, 2020 19:30 IST

latest news

Man, son killed in north-east Delhi, personal enmity suspected
Nov 23, 2020 22:51 IST
Customs bust gold smuggling racket on trains
Nov 23, 2020 22:48 IST
Two men held for assaulting cop in Mohali’s Jagatpura locality
Nov 23, 2020 22:47 IST
Owner attacked with knife at salon in Panchkula
Nov 23, 2020 22:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.