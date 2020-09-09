Owners held for running 4 IELTS centres despite govt’s closure order

Sections
Updated: Sep 09, 2020 00:36 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Owners of four IELTS coaching centres in Ranjit Avenue locality of Amritsar city were arrested on Tuesday for running classes in their establishments despite the Punjab government’s instructions to keep the educational institutions closed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cases were registered against six owners of these centres, the police said.

Those booked are Haramrit Singh Gill and his wife Amordeep Gill of Shine IELTS Centre, Saurab Kumar of Way and Wings IELTS Centre, Vishal Mahajan and Kamaldeep Vaid of Redwood IELTS Centre, and Munish Arora of Blue Horse Education. Haramrit Singh, Saurab Kumar, Kamaldeep Vaid and Munish Arora were arrested. They, however, were released on bail later.

The police said more than 200 students were attending classes in these centres and that too without maintaining social distancing. Some of the students were not wearing masks, it was claimed.



The police released the students and the teaching staff by “instructing” them not to attend the classes until the further government orders.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP-investigation) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said they got information that many IELTS centers in the city were being run secretly. “Seven teams were formed to conduct raids at nearly 10 centres.”

The centre owners were booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Amritsar is one of the worst coronavirus-hit districts in Punjab with more than 5,200 positive cases and 214 deaths.

