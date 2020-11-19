Paddy payment of about 50,000 Haryana farmers stuck, officials blame wrong bank details

As per the information provided by the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, as many as eight lakh farmers had registered themselves on the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portal to sell paddy to government agencies this kharif season. (Representational picture)

Despite the tall claims of the government of disbursal of money within 72 hours, thousands of farmers in Haryana are still awaiting the payments of the produce they had sold to the government a month ago.

As per the information provided by the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, as many as eight lakh farmers had registered themselves on the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portal to sell paddy to government agencies this kharif season.

But till date, about 50,000 farmers did not get their payment, which is reportedly stuck as the farmers furnished wrong account numbers and Indian Financial System Code (IFSC).

“I had sold my produce of six acres to government on October 9 in Ladwa grain market of Kurukshetra district. Forty days have passed, but I did not get a single rupee of my payment of Rs 4 lakh from the government,” said a farmer, Balbir Singh, of Rajepur village in Karnal district.

“Farmers, who adopted payments via commission agents, have already got their money,” he added.

Amit Kumar, a small farmer from Kandroli village of Yamunanagar district, has filed a complaint on the CM Window as he did not get his payment of Rs 5.32 lakh for 282 quintal parmal variety he had sold between October 6 and 16.

As per the information, the payment of those farmers is stuck, who had adopted direct payment option, while the farmers who had sought the payment via commission agents did not face any problem.

Officials of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board said that payments were stuck as the farmers provided wrong information either about their bank accounts or IFSC at the time of registration on the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portal.

Haryana food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department additional chief secretary PK Das said, “Yes, payments of about 48,000 farmers could not be disbursed due to wrong bank account details and the issue came to the fore during the disbursement process.”

He said have been sent to these farmers to get their bank account details updated so that the payments could be disbursed without any further delay.

Das said that officials have been deputed and the issue will be resolved within a week.

As per the figures of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, the government agencies have so far procured around 54.8 lakh MT of parmal varieties of paddy and procurement was still going on in some mandis. Officials expect that the procurement may reach around 56 lakh MT this year.

Out of the total paddy procurement of over Rs 10,000 crore, the procurement agencies have so far made the payments of around Rs 9,016 crore, including Rs 4,390 crore by Haryana Food and Supplies Department, Rs 3,119 crore by HAFED and Rs 1,607 crore by Haryana State Warehousing Corporation.