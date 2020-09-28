Sections
Paddy procurement begins in Mohali

Paddy purchase began in Mohali in compliance with the directions of Punjab government for early start of procurement season. Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said in place of...

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 00:40 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Paddy purchase began in Mohali in compliance with the directions of Punjab government for early start of procurement season.

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said in place of 11, 27 mandi yards have been set up in order to decongest the market and maintain proper social distancing norms to check the spread of Covid-19.

“The procurement will be made in a staggered manner as farmers will enter the mandis with passes issued to them by Mandi Board officials. The yards have been marked with 30ftx30ft blocks to ensure social distance,” he added.

He said market committees/arhtiyas and procurement agencies have been directed to make arrangement of adequate amount of soaps, sanitisers and masks for the farmers, labourers and staffers. They would also ensure fumigation of mandis with sodium hypochlorite, he added.



The mandis have been allotted to the various purchase agencies. As of now, sufficient quantity of bardana is available. Mandi Board has been asked to make arrangements for tarpaulins to save the grain in case of rain.

Besides, other requisite facilities for farmers and labourers would be provided at all procurement centres, including availability of potable water, proper sitting place, and public conveniences.

He urged the farmers to bring the ripen and dry crop to mandis for smooth and hassle-free procurement.

