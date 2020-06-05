Paddy seed scam: Names of varieties leaked even before launch by PAU: Probe

The investigation in the spurious paddy seed scam has revealed that names of the newly developed varieties, to be sown on trial basis, were already known to the accused even before they were officially launched for cultivation by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

Ludhiana chief agricultural officer (CAO) Narinder Singh Benipal, probing the scam, said under the protocol, seeds are given with a code and name of the variety to be released for trial is not shared with farmers.

“But in this case, Baljinder Singh and others, who mass produced the seed and even sold it before its official launch, knew the name of the new variety even before it was launched by the university. We are writing a letter to the university to explain the lapse,” said Benipal.

The matter came to light during the investigation of Harvinder Singh Brar alias Kaka Brar, who runs the seed store in front of Gate No. 1 of PAU, Baljinder Singh of Bhundri village of Jagraon, a Kisan Club member of PAU, who was given seed on trial basis by PAU, and Lakhwinder Singh alias Lucky Dhillon, owner of Karnal Agri Seeds of Dera Baba Nanak, Batala.

PR 128 and PR 129 varieties were approved during a meeting of the State Variety Approval Committee, held under the chairmanship of Dr Suntantar Kumar Airi, director of agriculture, Punjab, on February 19.

PAU director of research Dr NS Bains was not available for comments, but head of the plant breeding department Dr GS Mangat said, “The university was adhering to the protocol strictly and farmers are not shared the name of the varieties, which are given on trial basis.”

Meanwhile, Harvinder Singh alias Kaka Brar and Baljinder Singh, who were arrested on May 31 and June 2 respectively, were produced before a court and they were sent to police custody till June 8.

Brar was booked after a Moga-based farmer had alleged that the store was selling PR 128 and PR 129 seeds for Rs 200-250 per kg whereas PAU was selling the same at Rs 70 per kg only.