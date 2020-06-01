Sections
Padho Punjab, Padhao Punjab: Classes 1 to 4 endline test results of SCERT improve by 15.81% over midterm examinations in Ludhiana

The results, declared recently by SCERT, show that results of students in all the four classes improved from 72.29% to 88.10% compared to midterm exams

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 01:54 IST

By Deepa Sharma Sood, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

According to a comparative analysis report of the endline tests, the quality of teaching being provided to students of Classes 1 to 4 at government schools here has improved by an average of about 15.81% going by the results of midterm examinations and endline tests, conducted in March, for Class 1 to 4 under the ‘Padho Punjab, Padhao Punjab’ project.

The results, declared recently by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), show that the results of students in all the four classes improved from 72.29% to 88.10% (15.81%) over the midterm tests.

The Class 1 result has improved from 70.64% in mid tests to 89.23% (an increase of 18.59%), the Class 2 result from 69.99% to 86.50% (16.51%) and that of Class 3 from 70.74% to 86.29% (15.55%). The result of Class 4 has also improved from 70.69% to 86.24% (15.55%).

The district authorities said the students have been able to do better after the teaching staff made extra efforts to enhance the performance of students in endline tests.



Head teacher of a government primary school, requesting anonymity, said, “Our teachers had conducted extra classes for students with the aim of improving results. Even during holidays and second Saturdays, teachers were seen taking classes for one to two hours in the morning so that their students’ performance can be improved.”

District education officer, elementary, Rajinder Kaur, said, “The credit for better results goes to our teachers, head teachers who have made consistent efforts to improve results.”

