Sections
Home / Cities / Padma Shri awardee from Panipat accused of bungling panchayat funds

Padma Shri awardee from Panipat accused of bungling panchayat funds

Narender Singh Didwadi refutes allegations, says ready for any investigation

Updated: May 13, 2020 23:20 IST

By Neeraj Mohan, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Panipat-based Padma Shri recipient Narender Singh Didwadi has been accused of bungling panchayat funds by misusing his position as a panchayat secretary, an allegation which he refuted.

The misappropriation of ₹1.51 crore meant for development works was highlighted in the findings of an investigation carried out by Israna block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) Jitender Singh, a report of which he submitted to the office of Panipat deputy commissioner (DC).

On the basis of the findings, DC Hema Sharma has given directions to chargesheet Didwadi under Section 7 of the Haryana Civil Services Act and issued a show-cause notice to the Mandi village head.

PROBE FINDINGS



The BDPO in his investigation report has accused Didwadi of withdrawing the money meant for the Haryana rural development fund administration board from bank accounts of Mandi panchayat with the connivance of sarpanch Gurmit Singh and making payments to contractors without completion of projects in 2018-19.



The report also states that the development works were not verified by the junior engineer and other authorised officials.

Didwadi is also said to have used substandard material in the construction works in the village.

However, Didwadi has refuted the allegations and termed them baseless.

The 48-year-old said he was ready for any investigation and claimed that some officials were trying to defame him.

He was awarded the Padma Shri, country’s fourth-highest civilian award, in 2019 by President Ram Nath Kovind for his successful venturing into rearing of livestock, particularly Murrah bull Golu, which is known for producing high-milk yielding buffaloes in Haryana.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
May 13, 2020 21:22 IST
Railways introduces waiting lists for travellers from May 22: All you need to know
May 13, 2020 23:51 IST
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
May 13, 2020 19:39 IST
‘First state to work on this’: Facing flak for Covid handling, Mamata looks for a turnaround
May 13, 2020 21:00 IST

latest news

Hiccups on Day 1 as Panjab University reopens offices
May 14, 2020 01:07 IST
Two Ludhiana MC employees suspended for demanding money from migrant workers
May 14, 2020 01:01 IST
Fee payment: BJP leader raises slogans against pvt schools in Ludhiana
May 14, 2020 00:56 IST
With no regular patients in Bengal’s hospitals, piles of medicines likely to expire in June
May 14, 2020 00:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.