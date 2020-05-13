Padma Shri awardee from Panipat accused of bungling panchayat funds

Panipat-based Padma Shri recipient Narender Singh Didwadi has been accused of bungling panchayat funds by misusing his position as a panchayat secretary, an allegation which he refuted.

The misappropriation of ₹1.51 crore meant for development works was highlighted in the findings of an investigation carried out by Israna block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) Jitender Singh, a report of which he submitted to the office of Panipat deputy commissioner (DC).

On the basis of the findings, DC Hema Sharma has given directions to chargesheet Didwadi under Section 7 of the Haryana Civil Services Act and issued a show-cause notice to the Mandi village head.

PROBE FINDINGS

The BDPO in his investigation report has accused Didwadi of withdrawing the money meant for the Haryana rural development fund administration board from bank accounts of Mandi panchayat with the connivance of sarpanch Gurmit Singh and making payments to contractors without completion of projects in 2018-19.

The report also states that the development works were not verified by the junior engineer and other authorised officials.

Didwadi is also said to have used substandard material in the construction works in the village.

However, Didwadi has refuted the allegations and termed them baseless.

The 48-year-old said he was ready for any investigation and claimed that some officials were trying to defame him.

He was awarded the Padma Shri, country’s fourth-highest civilian award, in 2019 by President Ram Nath Kovind for his successful venturing into rearing of livestock, particularly Murrah bull Golu, which is known for producing high-milk yielding buffaloes in Haryana.