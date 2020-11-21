PAGD candidates not allowed to canvas: Farooq to J&K election commissioner

People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgam of Jammu and Kashmir’s mainstream parties, demanding restoration of Article 370, on Saturday wrote to the UT election commissioner KK Sharma alleging that the administration was interfering in the democratic process on the pretext of providing security.

Chairperson of PAGD, Farooq Abdullah wrote the letter in the context of upcoming district development council (DDC) elections stating that their candidates were not being allowed to canvass freely.

“A strange and unique feature has come to the fore. Candidates put up by the PAGD are immediately whisked away to secure locations in the name of security and confined to those locations. They are not allowed to canvass, they are completely out of touch with those from whom they are supposed to seek votes,” said Abdullah in his letter to the election commissioner.

He alleged that the current state of affairs was “blatantly oriented” to provide security to a select few while confining others.

“Security cannot and should not be used as a tool or an excuse to interfere in democratic processes,” he said while adding that they have been well aware of the security requirements as these challenges are “painfully persistent for the last three decades”.

He said that the democratic journey is a bloodied journey in the Valley, soaked in the blood of thousands of political workers who have laid down their life for the sake of democracy.

“The democracy is in a state of fragility in Jammu and Kashmir and no government has the right to alter the institutional foundation of democracy in the UT, nourished by the sacrifices of thousands of political workers,” he said.

He alleged that using “security” as a reason to modify the democracy is a “desecration of those sacrifices when the very conflict that consumed their lives is used as an alibi to customize the democracy.”

“Security is a challenge here and it is for the government of the day to counter that in a manner which is fair and transparent. Providing security to a selected group and confining others is a gross interference in the democracy,” he said.

The constituents of PAGD —National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, People’s Conference, and other smaller parties— are fighting the DDC polls jointly on individual party symbols, the first phase of which is scheduled to be held on November 28.

Former J&K chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have also alleged that candidates of parties opposing the BJP were not being allowed to campaign freely for the upcoming DDC polls on the pretext of security while the saffron party was being given a free hand.

Kashmir divisional commissioner Pandurang K Pole has refuted these allegations saying there was no disparity between candidates. Kashmir inspector general of police (IGP) Vijay Kumar has said they were putting candidates in secure areas as it was difficult to provide security individually.

People’s Conference leader and PAGD spokesperson, Sajad Lone also alleged that the security was being used as a pretext to “impede electioneering”.

“Pre-determining democracy, undermining democracy can have disastrous consequences. We, our children are here to stay. Visitors deputed as administrators better not sow a poison whose venom will be spread over decades,” he said on Twitter.

On Thursday, CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami had also written a letter to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha with similar allegations.

He said that L-G Sinha responded to the letter, which the CPI(M) leader shared with the media. “The issue is already in my notice and necessary instructions stand conveyed to the concerned,” Sinha wrote to Tarigami.

Mehbooba “stopped” from visiting Shopian’s Rambiara

People Democratic Party president and PAGD vice-chairperson, Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said she was stopped from visiting Shopian’s Rambiara Nallan by the local administration. She alleged that sand extraction through illegal tenders has been outsourced to outsiders and locals are barred from the area.

“Our land and resources are being plundered by GOI that has nothing but contempt for us. This is their warped idea of Naya Kashmir. Sand mafia is operating in broad daylight yet we are expected to remain quiet. As a leader, it’s my responsibility to articulate these grievances. But BJP is brazenly violating my rights & curbing my movements under the guise of ‘security,’’ she said on Twitter.

She also uploaded videos on Twitter where the police were apparently stopping her from going ahead.

“J&K has been turned into an open-air prison but we will fight tooth and nail against this onslaught on our dignity, rights and identity,” she said.

She also alleged that the Centre was sabotaging the participation of non-BJP parties in DDC polls.

“PDPs Bashir Ahmed despite having adequate security has been detained at Pahalgam on the pretext of security. Today is the last day for filing nominations and I have spoken to Anantnag DC for his release,” she added.