Paid treatment, home isolation are preferred choice of Covid-19 patients in Ghaziabad

Treatment at private hospitals and isolation at home have emerged as two popular choices for the Covid-19 patients in Ghaziabad.

According to officials of the health department, about 58% active patients in Ghaziabad opted to avail either of the twin facilities, while only 20% of active patients are admitted in government facilities.

The UP government on May 1 had allowed the roping in of private hospitals on a paid basis for Covid-19 treatment. On July 20, the government allowed for home isolation facility for patients. According to official records, about 34% and 24% patients have opted for private hospitals and home isolation, respectively, out of total active cases till August 4 while only 20% were in government’s L1, L2 and L3 category hospitals.

“Ever since the two facilities were allowed, patients have shown preference for paid Covid treatment and home isolation. These are the patients who can afford paid treatment and also have required facilities at home for moving into home isolation. As a result of drop in numbers, we have temporarily shutdown our L1 Divyajyoti Hospital in Niwari about 10 days go and presently have only two L1 facilities — besides one L2 and L3 hospitals each,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.

The L1, L2 and L3 Covid hospitals are part of UP government’s three-tier structure to deal with Covid cases. While L1 hospitals are meant for asymptomatic patients, L2 cater to patients with moderate complications while the L3 hospitals are meant for patients having co-morbid or severe health complications.

According to the official figures of admission till August 4, the L1 hospital at SRM University, Modinagar, and ESIC Hospital at Sahibabad have a total of 72 patients admitted in them. The L2 hospital at Sanjay Nagar is treating 36 patients, while the L3 hospital in Meerut has 79 patients. About 203 other patients are either taking up treatment outside the district or have remained untraceable. In some cases, some patients are yet to be allocated facilitiy for treatment.

“We have 10 private hospitals and a majority of patients admitted there are those that have moderate or severe symptoms. The home isolation option is also gaining popularity and 222 asymptomatic patients have been allowed to home isolate themselves till August 4. So, in a way the focus is now shifting more towards paid treatment and home isolation,” Dr Gupta added.

The 10 private hospitals offering paid Covid treatment in Ghaziabad have a combined capacity of 598 beds.

Home isolation was allowed by the UP government on July 20 with several preconditions for asymptomatic patients. A team of doctors stationed at dedicated control room in Ghaziabad are in direct contact with the patients in order to monitor their health status with respect to temperature, oxygen levels and any other symptoms.

In furtherance of the home isolation, the UP government is also planning to introduce paid monitoring of home isolated patients by selected private hospitals.

“The proposal is in the planning stage and a feasibility study is being conducted to find if paid monitoring of home isolated patients can be done through private hospitals, like it is being done in other cities of NCR. Under the proposed arrangement, patients in home isolation will be given an option to choose from several packages for their daily monitoring on a paid basis,” said an officer from the health department.

A video conferencing of the district health department officials with UP officials about the proposed arrangement was also held on Tuesday evening.

“The packages offered may include daily monitoring, tele-assistance and training on home isolation protocols, video consultation with doctors, facilities of dietician and even visit by nursing staff to patient’s house. The prices of the packages will vary as per the facilities chosen by the patient. Once the feasibility study is completed, final directions will be issued by the UP government,” the officer said.

The officials said that private monitoring of home isolated patients is being planned as the numbers of cases are rising and over a period of time monitoring of such patients will become a tedious job by the teams of health department officials.