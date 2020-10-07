Sections
Pak army fires mortars across LoC in Uri

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 21:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan times Srinagar

Pakistani Army fired mortars and small weapons across the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri on Wednesday which was retaliated, army spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia said.

Col Kalia said Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Uri, Baramulla. “They fired mortars and other weapons. A befitting response was given,” he said.

“The exchange of fire continued for around 15 minutes,” said Baramulla SSP Abdul Qayoom.

This year has seen a number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan, especially in north Kashmir. The army says unprovoked ceasefire violation is mainly aimed to facilitate infiltration of terrorists.

India and Pakistan, who have fought at least three wars since 1947, had agreed in 2003 to maintain peace along the border, but the violations intensified after bilateral relations plummeted in 2016.

