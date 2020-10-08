Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Pak ‘spy’ arrested in J&K’s Samba

Pak ‘spy’ arrested in J&K’s Samba

Four mobile phones and few SIM cards have been seized from his possession.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 22:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

Police have arrested a Pakistani ‘spy’ from the border district of Samba on Wednesday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Kuljeet Kumar, 21, of Awtal Katalan village, which is close to the international border with Pakistan.

Giving details, Samba district police chief, SSP Rajesh Sharma said, “The accused was arrested on Wednesday evening for sharing classified information and images with an unknown source across the border via social media sites. We have also detected money transactions in his bank account.”

Four mobile phones and few SIM cards have been seized from his possession.



The SSP added that the accused, who had been ‘spying’ for Pakistan since 2018 has shared some images of bridges and other vital formations with his contacts across.

Further investigations are on, he added.

An FIR under the Enemy Ordinance Act has been registered against him, the police chief said.

It may be stated here that Samba district is dotted by several army formations and also has Samba Brigade.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
Oct 08, 2020 22:03 IST
‘Saddened beyond words’: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise
Oct 08, 2020 21:25 IST
‘Firebrand socialist leader in his youth’: President Kovind remembers Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan
Oct 08, 2020 21:56 IST
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: Khaleel gets Simran Singh, KXIP struggle
Oct 08, 2020 22:12 IST

latest news

UP top court dismisses plea alleging Hathras family illegally held
Oct 08, 2020 22:11 IST
Growing up in different countries confused me: Mayssa Karaa
Oct 08, 2020 22:10 IST
696 fresh Covid cases, 9 deaths in J&K
Oct 08, 2020 22:09 IST
CBI searches rebel YSRC MP Raghurama Raju’s offices, residences in alleged Rs 826-cr bank fraud
Oct 08, 2020 22:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.