Sections
Home / Cities / Pakistan’s first female Sikh journalist nominated for prestigious UK award

Pakistan’s first female Sikh journalist nominated for prestigious UK award

Manmeet, 25, has been selected as one of the 100 most influential Sikh personalities under 30 years of age around the world by the UK-based “The Sikh Group”

Updated: May 18, 2020 00:05 IST

By Indo-Asian News Service, Hindustan Times Islamabad

Pakistan’s first Sikh female journalist Manmeet Kaur has been nominated for a prestigious award in the UK, the media reported.

Manmeet, 25, has been selected as one of the 100 most influential Sikh personalities under 30 years of age around the world by the UK-based “The Sikh Group”, The Express Tribune reported on Saturday.

The Sikh Group is a global organisation which awards people belonging to the community from different parts of the world who serve the people in different ways.

Manmeet Kaur ( IANS )

Manmeet, who is a resident of Peshawar and also a social activist, had also received awards at the local level for highlighting issues faced by minorities and women. She will receive her award next year at a ceremony in Britain.



Speaking to The Express Tribune, she expressed happiness that her name was included in the category of influential Sikh personalities around the world. “Those who work hard will reap the rewards and it is a great honour for my family to visit the UK and represent Pakistan,” she added.

Recognition is given to the special contributions made by Sikhs in the fields of business, sport, charity, media, entertainment, education, selfless voluntary service, lifetime achievement and the special recognition award, which is given to someone from another faith promoting multiculturalism.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Mild force’ used to disperse migrants blocking highway in Yamunanagar
May 18, 2020 00:28 IST
45-year-old Faridabad man dies of Covid; 23 new cases reported in Haryana
May 18, 2020 00:28 IST
Odisha likely to evacuate 11 lakh people once Cyclone Amphan re-curves
May 18, 2020 00:23 IST
Covid warriors: Southern California Sikhs pitch in to help thousands with meals, groceries
May 18, 2020 00:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.