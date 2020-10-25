Sections
Palampur man found dead in Baltana

The 35-year-old man was found dead in a park with no injuries to the body.

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 20:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

A 35-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a park in Baltana on Sunday. Police said the deceased was identified as Abhishek Kumar, a resident of Behlana, Chandigarh, and originally hailing from Palampur in Himachal Pradesh. The body, that had no injuries, was sent to the Dera Bassi civil hospital for autopsy. Police have notified his family in Palampur.

