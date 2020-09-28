Sections
Palghar cop dies in road mishap

Vijay Bhoir, a 33-year-old police personnel attached to the office of the superintendent of police (SP), Palghar, died in a road mishap near Somta on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway after...

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 23:32 IST

By Ram Parmar,

Vijay Bhoir, a 33-year-old police personnel attached to the office of the superintendent of police (SP), Palghar, died in a road mishap near Somta on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway after an unidentified vehicle collided with his bike from behind. Bhoir died on the spot due to severe head injuries.

Bhoir, a resident of Amboli in Dahanu, was heading towards his office on Monday morning when the incident took place. The driver of the unidentified vehicle that rammed into his bike fled from the spot.

Kasa police registered a case under section 304(a) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against the unknown accused and are investigating further.

