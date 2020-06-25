Palghar fishermen rescue Olive Ridley turtle

Two fishermen, Ramdas Gajanan Tandel and Umesh Janardhan Tandel released an adult Olive Ridley turtle, weighing 25kg, after they found it entangled in fishing net, near Tembhi coast in Palghar, on Tuesday afternoon. One of its front flippers was injured. The fishermen presume that the propeller of a passing trawler in deep sea, may have caused the injury.

Aniket Shirke, chief of the mangrove cell in Palghar, along with other officials reached the spot and took custody of the turtle. The turtle is currently at the Turtle Rescue Centre, run by the Wildlife Conservation and Animal Welfare Association (WCAWA), Dahanu.

Olive Ridley turtles are found along Kelwe, Mahim, Tembhi, Shirgaon coasts in Palghar and majority of them are either injured by the passing trawlers in the deep sea or get entangled in fishing nets, said Shrike.

“We cut the net using sharp knives and rescued the turtle. The rescue by the two fishermen is commendable,” said Prathamesh Prabhutendolkar, an animal activist.