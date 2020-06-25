Sections
Home / Cities / Palghar fishermen rescue Olive Ridley turtle

Palghar fishermen rescue Olive Ridley turtle

Fishermen found the turtle entangled in the fishing net, near Tembhi coast in Palghar

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 00:30 IST

By Ram Parmar,

Olive Ridley turtle, weighing 25kg was rescued by fishermen. (HT Photo)

Two fishermen, Ramdas Gajanan Tandel and Umesh Janardhan Tandel released an adult Olive Ridley turtle, weighing 25kg, after they found it entangled in fishing net, near Tembhi coast in Palghar, on Tuesday afternoon. One of its front flippers was injured. The fishermen presume that the propeller of a passing trawler in deep sea, may have caused the injury.

Aniket Shirke, chief of the mangrove cell in Palghar, along with other officials reached the spot and took custody of the turtle. The turtle is currently at the Turtle Rescue Centre, run by the Wildlife Conservation and Animal Welfare Association (WCAWA), Dahanu.

Olive Ridley turtles are found along Kelwe, Mahim, Tembhi, Shirgaon coasts in Palghar and majority of them are either injured by the passing trawlers in the deep sea or get entangled in fishing nets, said Shrike.

“We cut the net using sharp knives and rescued the turtle. The rescue by the two fishermen is commendable,” said Prathamesh Prabhutendolkar, an animal activist.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

ED attaches ₹24-cr assets of realty firm
Jun 25, 2020 01:40 IST
Six months on, business partner held for killing woman in Kharar
Jun 25, 2020 01:40 IST
21-year-old killed over taking late-night walk with wife in Patiala
Jun 25, 2020 01:34 IST
FAKE COVID-19 REPORTS: Amritsar’s private lab owners booked for attempt to murder
Jun 25, 2020 01:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.