Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Cities / Palghar issues Rs 200 fine for flouting social distancing rules

Palghar issues Rs 200 fine for flouting social distancing rules

Issuing an order on Tuesday in a bid to ensure strict enforcement of the coronavirus lockdown, district collector Kailas Shinde said those roaming in public places without masks or face covers will have to pay a fine of Rs 200.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 18:43 IST

By Press Trust of India, Palghar

Medical staff wearing protective suit going to visit the Jijamata Nagar area to check people during coronavirus lockdown, in Mumbai on April 16. (ANI)

Spitting in public in Palghar district of Maharashtra will now attract a fine of Rs 500 while a person not adhering to social distancing norms will have to pay Rs 200 and shopkeeper concerned Rs 2,000 if he fails to ensure that rules are followed.

Issuing an order on Tuesday in a bid to ensure strict enforcement of the coronavirus lockdown, district collector Kailas Shinde said those roaming in public places without masks or face covers will have to pay a fine of Rs 200.

“If a customer fails to follow social distancing norms, he will be fined Rs 200 while shopkeeper will have to pay Rs 2,000 for not ensuring the same,” he stated.

Shopkeeper is also liable to pay Rs 2,000 if he fails to display the rate board of grocery items, it stated.



In the case of repeat offence, criminal action will be initiated against violators, Shinde said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 10:59 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Virus may keep coming back every year: Experts
Apr 29, 2020 04:56 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

Impact of Covid-19 intensifies slump in Asia Pacific air passenger demand
Apr 29, 2020 11:29 IST
Delhi 5-year-old sells self-illustrated book on coronavirus to help the needy
Apr 29, 2020 11:30 IST
Had more talent than Sehwag, but not brain: Akhtar on Pakistan batter
Apr 29, 2020 11:20 IST
Amid Covid-19 lockdown, family forced to carry asthma patient on handcart; declared dead on arrival
Apr 29, 2020 11:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.