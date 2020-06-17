Sections
Palghar lynching case: 11 accused are Covid positive

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 01:36 IST

By Ram Parmar,

Eleven people accused in the Palghar lynching case, who have been lodged at Wada police station, tested positive for coronavirus on Monday evening.

“The samples of six other accused in the case had also been collected on June 11. But their results came negative. All the 11 accused are now admitted to the Covid Care Hospital at Posheri in Wada, but we will be shifting them to the prisoners’ isolation ward of the Rural Hospital, Palghar, as the Wada centre is reserved for those in the essential services staff who contract the virus,” said Dr Vanere.

More than 150 villagers arrested for lynching two sadhus and their driver on April 16 in Gadchinchale have been lodged at Wada, Dahanu, Kasa, Vikramgadh, Talasari and other police stations to avoid overcrowding. Last month, one of the accused lodged at the Dahanu jail had also tested positive, taking the total number of Covid-positive accused in the case to 12.

Meanwhile, the total Covid-19 cases in Palghar district have now surged to 2,018. The death toll stands at 68 deaths, with the most number of death (60) having been reported from areas under the Vasai-Virar corporation, followed by Vasai Rural (five) and Palghar taluka (three), an official from the Palghar district information office(DIO) Palghar said.



