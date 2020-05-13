Palghar lynching case: 14 more held by CID

Fourteen more tribals have been arrested by the CID on Monday in connection with the April 16 Palghar lynching case in which 134 arrests have been made so far.

A CID officer said, the 14 accused were picked up from the surrounding jungles in Kasa and have been remanded to police custody till May 20 by the Dahanu court on Tuesday.

There are still more than 500 unidentified and absconding accused named in the three FIRs filed at Kasa police station. The three men, including two sadhus, were lynched on April 16. They were reportedly mistaken for thieves by the accused.

Five policemen from Kasa have been found guilty of failing to protect the victims from the mob while 35 personnel transferred and the Palghar SP Gaurav Singh sent on compulsory leave by the home minister Anil Deshmukh. They are under suspension.

Meanwhile, the 105 suspects first arrested a day after the lynching will be produced in Dahanu court on Thursday.

The tribals have alleged that innocents are being arrested while the CID said that the arrests are being made as per CCTV images from the spot.