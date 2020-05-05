Palghar lynching case: 16 accused test negative for Covid-19, reports of 23 cops awaited

Around 16 accused who had undergone testing for Covid-19 have tested negative on Monday evening. The accused are involved in the Palghar lynching case of April 16 where three people were killed. The reports of the 23 cops who were on escort duty are awaited.

Dr Abhijit Khandare, taluka medical officer, Palghar, said “The tests were conducted after a 55-year-old accused, among the 115 held in the Palghar lynching case tested positive. The said accused is now in the prison ward of the JJ Hospital in isolation.

The accused is a resident of Divshi-Wakipada in Dahanu was arrested by the Kasa police on 17 April and since then was lodged in the Wada police lockup along with 20 other accused in the murder case. He was produced before the Dahanu court and is remanded in police custody till 14 May along with the 114 accused.