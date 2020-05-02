Palghar lynching case: 5 more held

The Maharashtra Criminal investigation Department (CID), which is investigating the April 16 Palghar lynching case wherein 3 people were murdered, arrested five more accused including two senior citizens on Thursday night. So far a total of 115 people, including 9 minors who have been sent to the children’s remand home in Bhiwandi, have been nabbed in the case. Irrfan Shaikh, deputy superintendent of police, CID, said the accused were produced before the Dahanu court on Friday and have been remanded in CID custody till May 13.

Of the 110 accused, who were arrested before, 101, excluding the nine minors, have been remanded in judicial custody in the murder case and in police custody in another case, on Thursday. Kasa police has filed three Firs in the case, however, the third FIR was not produced before the court.

Victim’s counsel seek transfer of case to NIA

Arun Upadhaya, counsel for the three victims, has written to Palghar SP Gaurav Singh complaining about Kasa police for not taking timely action, and urged for dismissal of relevant police personnel for dereliction of duty. He further said transferring 35 policemen and suspending five officers was not the solution, and that the case should be transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Upadhaya accused Kasa police for suppressing facts in the lynching case, and sought explanation regarding the time taken by the police to reach the spot after receiving a complaint about the lynching incident. He has also questioned why different FIRs were filed in the same case two days after incident had taken place.

When HT contacted Kasa police, they refrained from making a comment as the case is being probed by the CID.