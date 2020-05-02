Palghar lynching case accused tests positive; swab samples of 43 others sent for testing

Of the 115 arrested accused in the Palghar lynching case wherein 3 people were murdered, one 55-year-old accused has tested positive for Covid-19, confirmed Dr Dinkar Gavit, medical superintendent of Rural Hospital, Palghar.

The accused was arrested by Kasa police on April 17 and has since been in lockup along with 20 other accused in the case. He was produced before the Dahanu court and has been remanded in police custody till 14 May. The arrested accused in the case have been lodged in different police stations in a bid to avoid overcrowding amid lockdown.

Following due procedure, the accused were first tested for Covid-19 on April 28 morning, wherein the accused had tested negative. However, his second test report on Saturday was positive, said Dr Gavit. He has since been transferred to the prison ward of JJ Hospital, Mumbai, said Dr Gavit.

He further added that the accused was asymptomatic and that the authorities have taken swab samples of 43 others, including 20 accused and 23 police personnel, who were at the police station.

Palghar has so far reported 170 positive cases with 10 deaths including areas under Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation, while 59 have been discharged after recovery. Till now, 2,691 people have tested negative and reports of 188 is awaited, said an official from the District Information Office (DIO), Palghar.

Meanwhile, around 60 police officers from across Palghar district have been posted to nab around 200 accused who are hiding in the jungles bordering the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, which is just 500 metre away from Gaddchinchale village where the lynching took place, said an officer from Kasa police station.