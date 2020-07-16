Sections
Palghar lynching case: CID files 2 charge sheets

The Maharashtra criminal investigation department (CID) on Wednesday filed two charge sheets in the April 16 Palghar lynching case. Rumour mongering led to the murders of the three...

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 01:04 IST

By Ram Parmar,

The Maharashtra criminal investigation department (CID) on Wednesday filed two charge sheets in the April 16 Palghar lynching case. Rumour mongering led to the murders of the three people — two monks and their driver — and it had no religious angle, said CID sources.

The two charge sheets, around 12,000 pages in total, name 252 accused arrested including 11 juveniles who are lodged at Bhiwandi children’s remand home.

Earlier, five police personnel, including Kasa police in-charge assistant inspector Anandrao Kale, sub-inspector Sudhir Katare and three others, were suspended while 35 police personnel (the entire Kasa police staff) were transferred to other police stations in Palghar police district. On May 7, home minister Anil Deshmukh had sent Gaurav Singh, the then SP of Palghar, on compulsory leave.

Meanwhile, additional sessions judge of Dahanu DH Keluskar on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of 25 accused arrested in connection with the case.



Satish Maneshinde, special public prosecutor, said, the 25 accused had applied for bail on technical grounds, which was rejected by the Dahanu court. He added that he had opposed the plea saying the prosecution has ‘multiple evidences’ against the 25 accused. Maneshinde said the accused were present at the spot during the incident as per the call data records (CDRs) and other technical evidence.

So far more than 150 accused have been arrested by Kasa police in the case, which is now being investigated by the state CID.

On April 16, two monks Kalpavrishka Giri Maharaj, 70 and Sushil Giri Maharaj, 35; and driver Nilesh Telgade, 30, were going from Kandivli to Surat. Near Gadchinchale, a mob of 500 tribals stopped their vehicle and lynched the trio to death, mistaking them to be kidney smugglers.

A case was registered against more than 150 accused including five main accused— Jairam Bhavar, 25; Mahesh Sitaram Ravte, 19; Ganesh Devji Rao, 31; Ramdas Rupji Asare, 27; and Sunil Somji Ravte, 25.

