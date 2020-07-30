Palghar lynching case: CID to file report against 11 juveniles

Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is set to file a report before the juvenile justice board, Bhiwandi against 11 juveniles arrested in connection with the April 16 lynching case wherein three people, including two seers, were lynched to death by a mob of tribals.

“We may file the report within a week as CID has sufficient time to file the charge sheet. We are putting it together,” said Atulchandra Kulkarni, additional director general (ADG), state CID.

Earlier in July, two charge sheets were filed in the case before a Dahanu court. A total of 126 accused were named in the two charge sheets, which are set to be heard on August 4, said sources in CID.

According to the charge sheets, the incident took place amid rumours of kidnapping for illegal sale of organs and child lifting in the area which led to the mob mistaking the seers and their driver as child-lifters. It further mentions that CID is currently looking for evidence against 28 arrested accused, who were mentioned in the first information reports (FIRs), to name them in the charge sheet. So far 154 people have been arrested in the case.

Kasa police have examined 226 witnesses and detained around 808 suspects for questioning in the case, said Amrut Adhikari, counsel for the accused.