Sections
Home / Cities / Palghar lynching case: CID to file report against 11 juveniles

Palghar lynching case: CID to file report against 11 juveniles

Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is set to file a report before the juvenile justice board, Bhiwandi against 11 juveniles arrested in connection with the April...

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 23:29 IST

By Ram Parmar,

Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is set to file a report before the juvenile justice board, Bhiwandi against 11 juveniles arrested in connection with the April 16 lynching case wherein three people, including two seers, were lynched to death by a mob of tribals.

“We may file the report within a week as CID has sufficient time to file the charge sheet. We are putting it together,” said Atulchandra Kulkarni, additional director general (ADG), state CID.

Earlier in July, two charge sheets were filed in the case before a Dahanu court. A total of 126 accused were named in the two charge sheets, which are set to be heard on August 4, said sources in CID.

According to the charge sheets, the incident took place amid rumours of kidnapping for illegal sale of organs and child lifting in the area which led to the mob mistaking the seers and their driver as child-lifters. It further mentions that CID is currently looking for evidence against 28 arrested accused, who were mentioned in the first information reports (FIRs), to name them in the charge sheet. So far 154 people have been arrested in the case.



Kasa police have examined 226 witnesses and detained around 808 suspects for questioning in the case, said Amrut Adhikari, counsel for the accused.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PLA holds drills in Tibetan plateau
Jul 30, 2020 23:56 IST
MC to rent out booths under Sector 17/22 subways, Sec 39-D and Mauli Jagran
Jul 30, 2020 23:56 IST
Pompeo cites LAC tension, says tide turning on China
Jul 30, 2020 23:54 IST
Delhi doctor tele-consults with chronically ill Assam man on a boat after he is cut off by floods
Jul 30, 2020 23:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.