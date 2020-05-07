Sections
Home / Cities / Palghar lynching case: Home min confirms cops were aware of rumours

Palghar lynching case: Home min confirms cops were aware of rumours

Palghar police were aware of the rumours about thieves on social media from around eight days before the April 16 lynching took place at Gadchinchale in Dahanu wherein three people were murdered by a...

Updated: May 07, 2020 19:37 IST

By Ram Parmar,

Palghar police were aware of the rumours about thieves on social media from around eight days before the April 16 lynching took place at Gadchinchale in Dahanu wherein three people were murdered by a mob of 500 tribals, said state home minister Anil Deshmukh. He talked to the media in Palghar after visiting the site of the incident as well Kasa police station.

Rumours about thieves in disguise roaming around Palghar to kidnap victims for organ smuggling led to the panic among tribals, which in turn resulted in the lynching incident.

Deshmukh said the home department has received a report about the rumours from local police and is gathering further information from local MP, MLA, Zilla Parishad members. The state CID has taken over the probe.

The minister said they have received applications seeking release of those innocent who have been arrested and added that the process of releasing the innocent from among the arrested will only take place after the CID completes its inquiry. “We will later inquire as to how the three victims managed to hoodwink the police and travel 120 km from Mumbai to reach the spot, and the guilty will be punished,” said Deshmukh.



Earlier, five police personnel, including Kasa police in-charge API Anandrao Kale, PSI Sudhir Katare and three others were suspended while 35 police personnel (the entire Kasa police staff) were transferred to other police stations in Palghar police district. So far 115 accused have been arrested and have since been remanded in police custody till May 14 by the Dahanu court.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
May 07, 2020 17:46 IST
11 die, 300 hospitalised in Vizag after styrene gas leaks from polymer factory
May 07, 2020 18:55 IST
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
May 07, 2020 18:55 IST
LIVE: With 1,362 new cases, Maharashtra’s tally climbs to 18,120
May 07, 2020 20:00 IST

latest news

No new Covid case reported from 13 states, UTs in last 24 hrs: Health Min
May 07, 2020 20:07 IST
17-year-old Ludhiana girl shoots herself dead with father’s pistol
May 07, 2020 20:04 IST
Plea in Kerala HC challenges Centre’s order to make Aarogya Setu app mandatory
May 07, 2020 20:04 IST
Apple is ready to make your TV viewing experience better with this product
May 07, 2020 20:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.