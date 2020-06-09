Palghar lynching case: Man quizzed by CID kills self

Sections
Kasa resident Vinus Dharma Dhangada, 32, who was among the villagers questioned by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with Palghar lynching case, killed himself on Saturday...

Jun 09, 2020

Kasa resident Vinus Dharma Dhangada, 32, who was among the villagers questioned by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with Palghar lynching case, killed himself on Saturday evening.

While the Dhangada, a farmer from Divshi-Chinchpada, was questioned by the state CID recently, he was not suspected of playing a role in the lynching incident wherein 3 people were killed by a mob, said assistant police inspector Siddhawa Jaybhaye of Kasa police station.

“We do not know the motive as no note was found from the spot. We have registered a case of accidental death and the post-mortem report is awaited,” she said. The police will question the relatives after the funeral rites are over.

So far, around 160 accused have been arrested and are in police custody in connection with the Palghar lynching case.



