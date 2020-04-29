Palghar lynching: Sarpanch gets armed police protection

Sections
Updated: Apr 29, 2020 00:23 IST

By Ram Parmar,

Chitra Chaudhary, sarpanch of Gaddchinchale village in Dahanu, has been provided with two armed police constables for protection after she received threats from relatives of the arrested accused in the April 16 lynching, wherein three people, including two sadhus, were killed.

Gaurav Singh, superintendent of police(SP), Palghar, said Chaudhary had received threats from relatives of the accused wherein the men had threatened to kill her two children and her husband for siding with the police in identifying the 110 accused who were arrested by Kasa police on April 17. Following the threats, she wrote an application and we granted her 24-hour security cover, he said.

Meanwhile, the state criminal investigation department (CID) has taken over the probe under additional director general of police (ADGP) Atul Kulkarni and a contingent of armed riot control police and State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) is scouring the nearby jungles to arrest more accused, said Singh.

Singh on Tuesday has also transferred around 35 policemen for their inaction during the lynching incident.



The police are also using four drones to identify the accused hiding in the jungles bordering the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

