Palghar sand mafia raids: 13 Virar cops transferred

An assistant police inspector(API) along with 12 constables were transferred on Monday with immediate effect to the office of the additional superintendent of police(ASP), Vasai for allegedly turning a blind eye to the illegal sand dredging in Virar and Vasai. Furthermore, a preliminary inquiry has also been initiated against senior inspector Suresh Warade of the Virar police station.

Palghar police on Saturday had conducted two raids at a sand depot at Khanivade in Virar and at Khardi in Vasai near Vaitarna river. the police seized 152 suction pumps, 1,650 brass sand, an excavator and 230 boats worth ₹7.90 crore from the two spots. The state revenue department evaluated the seized materials.

On Monday, Shinde ordered an internal inquiry against the Virar police station in-charge Suresh Varade and assistant inspector Pandit Mhaske, who was in charge of the Mandvi police station which falls under Virar police. “A total of 13 cops including Mhaske and 12 constables have been transferred to the ASP office, Vasai with immediate effect,” said sub-inspector Sachin Navadkar, who is the public relations officer of Palghar police.

Though no arrests were made in the Saturday’s raid, police booked unknown men under Section 395 ( theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

The transferred 13 policemen are accused of not acting against the rampant illegal sand mining mafia. The SP, Palghar did not inform the Virar police and were taken by surprise when a special team of the SP raided the two spots where the dredging was in full swing.