Sections
Home / Cities / Tehsildar filmed kicking migrant in Palghar; minister orders probe

Tehsildar filmed kicking migrant in Palghar; minister orders probe

The tehsildar of Palghar, Sunil Shinde, is under investigation after a video clip was shared on social media of him kicking and abusing a migrant worker on Wednesday afternoon. State revenue minister...

Updated: May 22, 2020 00:19 IST

By Ram Parmar,

The tehsildar of Palghar, Sunil Shinde, is under investigation after a video clip was shared on social media of him kicking and abusing a migrant worker on Wednesday afternoon. State revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat has ordered a probe into the incident.

Around 5,200 migrants had assembled at the Aryan Grounds to collect their tokens to board the three trains scheduled to depart from Palghar to north India.

In the video, which has since gone viral, Shinde is seen kicking and abusing a migrant who asked him for a token.

Responding to the incident, Thorat said the state government has taken serious note of what happened and a probe has been ordered. Kailash Shinde, Palghar district collector, said, “The probe by the sub-divisional magistrate has been ordered. He will look into all facts, allegations, and circumstances in which the incident occurred. A course of action will be decided after the report is submitted.



With inputs from Surendra P Gangan

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cong leader says tourism sector hit in Himachal, seeks bailout package from Centre
May 22, 2020 00:51 IST
12% school students have left Chandigarh amid migrant exodus triggered by Covid-19
May 22, 2020 00:51 IST
Amid rising tension, US Senate passes bill to delist Chinese firms from exchanges
May 22, 2020 00:51 IST
Illegal sex determination racket: Doctor, woman assistant sent to two-day police custody
May 22, 2020 00:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.