Tehsildar filmed kicking migrant in Palghar; minister orders probe

The tehsildar of Palghar, Sunil Shinde, is under investigation after a video clip was shared on social media of him kicking and abusing a migrant worker on Wednesday afternoon. State revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat has ordered a probe into the incident.

Around 5,200 migrants had assembled at the Aryan Grounds to collect their tokens to board the three trains scheduled to depart from Palghar to north India.

In the video, which has since gone viral, Shinde is seen kicking and abusing a migrant who asked him for a token.

Responding to the incident, Thorat said the state government has taken serious note of what happened and a probe has been ordered. Kailash Shinde, Palghar district collector, said, “The probe by the sub-divisional magistrate has been ordered. He will look into all facts, allegations, and circumstances in which the incident occurred. A course of action will be decided after the report is submitted.”

With inputs from Surendra P Gangan